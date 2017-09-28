"Amazon really wants us all to be talking to its smart assistant, Alexa. The company announced a half-dozen new products that make clear that the tech giant wants you to be talking to its assistant at every point in your day, in every room of your house, no matter who you are.No matter who you are, Amazon wants you to be using Alexa - The Washington Post
The company introduced four completely new products to its smart-speaker category: the high-end Echo Plus that doubles as a smarter home hub; the Echo Spot which is a smart alarm clock with a video screen; a set of button accessories aimed at making the Echo more of an entertainment device; and the Echo Connect — a $35 speakerphone box that plugs into the traditional landline connection and uses your home phone number."
Thursday, September 28, 2017
No matter who you are, Amazon wants you to be using Alexa - The Washington Post
Also see The brilliance of Amazon’s Echo sh*tshow (TechCrunch)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:34 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)