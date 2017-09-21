"It's been almost two weeks since Equifax first admitted it had been hacked in a massive breach affecting as many as 143 million consumers. Ever since, people have been begging Equifax to answer a simple question: "Am I on the list of victims?"The single most depressing thing about the Equifax breach - The Washington Post
Much to America's dismay, Equifax has yet to provide a firm response. It's not clear when or if the country will ever get one. But the most depressing thing isn't Equifax's failure to tell consumers definitively whether they, individually, are at risk. The most depressing thing is that, at this point, the answer may not even matter.
"Once it’s out there, it’s out there," said Justin Shipe, vice president of information security at CardConnect, a payment processor."
For a bigger-picture perspective, see The Equifax fiasco is a classic case of ‘weapon of math destruction’ (The Washington Post); for a related discussion, see the Pedro Domingos tweet "True fact: there is not a single proven case to date of discrimination by machine learning algorithms."
