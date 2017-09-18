"Mr. Dimon’s comments may have come as a surprise to the dozens of employees at his bank working on projects related to blockchain, the bookkeeping technology underpinning digital currencies. And the comments must have been especially jarring to those employees who were holding a forum for hedge funds interested in Bitcoin— whose market value stood at about $70 billion at that moment.What Jamie Dimon Is Missing About Bitcoin - The New York Times
It’s no secret that Bitcoin and other digital currencies may dramatically fall in value at any time. How can an asset whose value jumps by 20 percent some days, and which no one can accurately value, plausibly not also suffer huge declines?
But that’s a long way from Bitcoin being a worthless fraud."
Meanwhile, bitcoin's price is getting close to $4K again, up ~30% over the last few days...
