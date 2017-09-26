"Consistency is Apple’s main motivation given for switching the results from Microsoft’s Bing to Google in these cases. Safari on Mac and iOS already currently use Google search as the default provider, thanks to a deal worth billions to Apple (and Google) over the last decade. This change will now mirror those results when Siri, the iOS Search bar or Spotlight is used.Apple switches from Bing to Google for Siri web search results on iOS and Spotlight on Mac | TechCrunch
“Switching to Google as the web search provider for Siri, Search within iOS and Spotlight on Mac will allow these services to have a consistent web search experience with the default in Safari,” reads an Apple statement sent this morning. “We have strong relationships with Google and Microsoft and remain committed to delivering the best user experience possible.”"
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Apple switches from Bing to Google for Siri web search results on iOS and Spotlight on Mac | TechCrunch
In other Bing news, see Finding what you need at work just got easier with Bing for business (Bing blogs)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:02 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)