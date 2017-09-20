Wednesday, September 20, 2017

Apple Watch Series 3 Excels, Even if You Don’t Need Cellular - The New York Times

Final paragraphs below; also see Apple Watch Series 3 with LTE Review: Missed Connections (The Verge)
"Although I think most people can skip buying the cellular model, the Apple Watch Series 3 is the first smart watch I can confidently recommend that people buy. While I don’t personally find it attractive enough to replace my wristwatch, the new Apple Watch is a well-designed, durable and easy-to-use fitness tracker for people who want analytics on their workouts and general health (R.I.P., Fitbit).

Important features like the stopwatch, calendar and Siri work quickly and reliably. And unlike its predecessors, the watch has impressive battery life — on average, I had more than 40 percent battery remaining after a full day of use.

So the final verdict? The Apple Watch Series 3 is the first sign that wearable computers are maturing and may eventually become a staple in consumer electronics."
Apple Watch Series 3 Excels, Even if You Don’t Need Cellular - The New York Times
Posted by at
Post a Comment
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 