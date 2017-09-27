"Dyson Ltd., best-known as a manufacturer of vacuum cleaners, hand driers and air filters, will build an electric car by 2020, founder James Dyson said Tuesday.Dyson to Spend £1 Billion Making ‘Radical’ Electric Car - Bloomberg
The company is investing one billion pounds ($1.34 billion) to develop the car, plus the same sum to create solid-state batteries to power it, Dyson said. These investments will dwarf money the company is spending on research and development for its vacuums and air filters."
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Also see, inevitably, A Vacuum Billionaire’s Long Journey to Make a Car That Doesn’t Suck (Bloomberg)
