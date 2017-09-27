Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Dyson to Spend £1 Billion Making ‘Radical’ Electric Car - Bloomberg

Also see, inevitably, A Vacuum Billionaire’s Long Journey to Make a Car That Doesn’t Suck (Bloomberg)

"Dyson Ltd., best-known as a manufacturer of vacuum cleaners, hand driers and air filters, will build an electric car by 2020, founder James Dyson said Tuesday.

The company is investing one billion pounds ($1.34 billion) to develop the car, plus the same sum to create solid-state batteries to power it, Dyson said. These investments will dwarf money the company is spending on research and development for its vacuums and air filters."
