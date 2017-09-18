"As nations try to grab back power online, a clash is brewing between governments and companies. Some of the biggest companies in the world — Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Alibaba among them — are finding they need to play by an entirely new set of rules on the once-anarchic internet.Facebook Navigates an Internet Fractured by Governmental Controls - The New York Times
And it’s not just one new set of rules. According to a review by The New York Times, more than 50 countries have passed laws over the last five years to gain greater control over how their people use the web.
“Ultimately, it’s a grand power struggle,” said David Reed, an early pioneer of the internet and a former professor at the M.I.T. Media Lab. “Governments started waking up as soon as a significant part of their powers of communication of any sort started being invaded by companies.”"
Monday, September 18, 2017
Facebook Navigates an Internet Fractured by Governmental Controls - The New York Times
"It's complicated..."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:50 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)