Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Reddit Limits Noxious Content by Giving Trolls Fewer Places to Gather - The New York Times

Who could have anticipated hosting forums/spaces such as "r/fatpeoplehate and r/CoonTown" would be conducive to counterproductive posts?... On a related note, see Russian operatives used Facebook ads to exploit America’s racial and religious divisions (Washington Post)
"“Banning places where people congregate to engage in certain behaviors makes it harder for them to do so,” said Eshwar Chandrasekharan, a doctoral student at Georgia Tech and the study’s lead author.

Eric Gilbert, an associate professor at the University of Michigan and one of the researchers involved in the study, said that Reddit’s approach worked because it had a clear set of targets. “They didn’t ban people,” he said. “They didn’t ban words. They banned the spaces where those words were likely to be written down.”"
