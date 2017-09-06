Laurene Powell Jobs is using Ronald Reagan in political ads to attack Trump’s DACA decision - Recode

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

On a related note, Microsoft says it will defend its 39 ‘dreamers’ in court if the government tries to deport them (Washington Post)

"Emerson Collective, Powell Jobs’s vehicle for activism and investments, will begin a flight of spots on Wednesday that attack President Donald Trump. A large Democratic donor, Powell Jobs is lambasting the Trump administration for rescinding the DACA program that protected young immigrants who arrived in the United States without proper papers.

The spot uses Ronald Reagan’s farewell address at length as he lauds the country’s diversity.

“If there had to be city walls, the walls had doors. And the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here,” Reagan says from the Oval Office, as diverse faces of Americans are shown. “That’s how I saw it, and see it still.”"
