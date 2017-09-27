"Workplace — Facebook’s bid to take on the Slack, Microsoft and the rest of the players in the market of business chat and collaboration — is getting a big push today by way of a significant customer win. The company has signed on Walmart, the retailing giant and the world’s biggest employer with 2.2 million employees on its books.Workplace, Facebook’s enterprise edition, snaps up Walmart as a customer | TechCrunch
Walmart is rolling out Workplace to the whole of its business in stages, starting with associates and teams at Sam’s Club and other parts of the operation."
A competitive milestone for Workplace
