See this Google post for more details; in other talent acquisition news, see Apple's Global Web of R&D Labs Doubles as Poaching Operation (Bloomberg)
"HTC said many of its estimated 2,000 employees affected by the deal were already working with the search giant on smartphones. Google leaned on HTC to manufacture its first Pixel smartphone, which was released last year, and is working with the company to produce the next version of the phone, which is expected to be announced on Oct. 4.Google Is Buying HTC’s Smartphone Expertise for $1.1 Billion - The New York Times
Bringing on the team from HTC is a sign that Google is doubling down on plans to produce its own hardware. Company executives have said it is important to tightly couple its artificial intelligence software, like the voice-controlled Google Assistant, with a range of devices."