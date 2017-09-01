"The past year has been a PR nightmare for Uber, as the ride-sharing company has committed all sorts of blunders — legal and otherwise. Uber has been accused of sexual harassment, stealing trade secrets and profiteering off protests.Uber’s troubles hurt U.S. market share and benefit Lyft - Recode
But do customers care? It seems so.
Since the beginning of 2014, Uber has gone from owning 91 percent* of the U.S. ride-sharing market down to 74.3 percent as of this month, according to data from Second Measure, a research firm that tracks billions of dollars in anonymized credit card purchases."
Friday, September 01, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:54 AM
