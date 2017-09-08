"Equifax, based in Atlanta, is a particularly tempting target for hackers. If identity thieves wanted to hit one place to grab all the data needed to do the most damage, they would go straight to one of the three major credit reporting agencies.Equifax Says Cyberattack May Have Affected 143 Million Customers - The New York Times
“This is about as bad as it gets,” said Pamela Dixon, executive director of the World Privacy Forum, a nonprofit research group. “If you have a credit report, chances are you may be in this breach. The chances are much better than 50 percent.”"
Friday, September 08, 2017
Oops... Also see How to Protect Your Information Online (NYT)
