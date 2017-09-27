"At least two government watchdog groups, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington and the National Security Archive, believe that when Mr. Trump deletes a tweet he may be breaking the law.Trump Thinks Twice About His Tweets, and Hits Delete - The New York Times
The groups filed a lawsuit in June against Mr. Trump and the Executive Office of the President, claiming that deleting social media posts violates the Presidential Records Act, a law that requires presidential communications to be archived. The groups are also suing to require White House staff members to archive material sent through encrypted messaging apps, such as WhatsApp and Signal."
Wednesday, September 27, 2017
Strange behavior... In other Twitter news, see Twitter to Test Doubling Tweet Length to 280 Characters (NYT)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:38 AM
