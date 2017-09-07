"The disclosure adds to the evidence of the broad scope of the Russian influence campaign, which American intelligence agencies concluded was designed to damage Hillary Clinton and boost Donald J. Trump during the election. Multiple investigations of the Russian meddling, and the possibility that the Trump campaign somehow colluded with Russia, have cast a shadow over the first eight months of Mr. Trump’s presidency.Fake Russian Facebook Accounts Bought $100,000 in Political Ads - The New York Times
Facebook staff members on Wednesday briefed the Senate and House intelligence committees, which are investigating the Russian intervention in the American election. Mr. Stamos indicated that Facebook is also cooperating with investigators for Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel, writing that “we have shared our findings with U.S. authorities investigating these issues, and we will continue to work with them as necessary.”"
Thursday, September 07, 2017
Fake Russian Facebook Accounts Bought $100,000 in Political Ads - The New York Times
See this Facebook post for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:54 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)