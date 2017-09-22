"Outwardly, Uber appears confident it can beat Alphabet’s claims in court. But there are many reasons why the embattled company would want to settle the case. That’s especially true now after it was revealed Alphabet is seeking $2.6 billion in damages for a single trade secret it claims was stolen.Uber has a lot of reasons to settle the lawsuit with Alphabet - Recode
In other words, Alphabet isn’t just taking Uber for a legal ride. It wants to cause some serious damage, which some inside think is part of an effort to slow down Uber’s self-driving efforts.
But with Alphabet’s endless legal and financial resources — and determination from top execs at the company to make an example of Uber — are powerful reasons that Khosrowshahi might seek a settlement."
Friday, September 22, 2017
Check the full post for a list of reasons why Uber might want to try to settle with its "investor-turned-foe"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:19 AM
