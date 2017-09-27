There's always Bing... Also see What if large tech firms were regulated like sewage companies? (The Economist)
"“They’re really skating on thin ice,” said Michael Bertini, a search strategist at iQuanti, a digital marketing agency. “They’re controlling what users see. If Google is controlling what they deem to be fake news, I think that’s bias.”As Google Fights Fake News, Voices on the Margins Raise Alarm - The New York Times
Despite Google’s insistence that its search algorithm undergoes a rigorous testing process to ensure that its results do not reflect political, gender, racial or ethnic bias, there is growing political support for regulating Google and other tech giants like public utilities and forcing it to disclose how exactly its arrives at search results."