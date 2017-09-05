"The investment was led by Tencent Holdings, the Chinese internet giant. Other investors in the round included LGT, the investment vehicle of Lichtenstein’s royal family; Atomico, the venture firm run by a founder of Skype, Niklas Zennstrom; and Obvious Ventures, the investment firm co-founded by the Twitter co-founder Evan Williams. Mr. Zennstrom has previously invested in the company.Lilium, a Flying Car Start-up, Raises $90 Million - The New York Times
Lilium is among several companies looking to usher in an era of Jetsons-type flying cars, including those backed by the Google co-founder Larry Page, Uber and Airbus. But the two-year-old company is trying to stand out by focusing on an electric jet — unlike other models that effectively function more like hovercraft."
Tuesday, September 05, 2017
Lilium, a Flying Car Start-up, Raises $90 Million - The New York Times
See this Lilium page for a technology overview
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:21 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)