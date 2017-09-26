"Since the dawn of computing, we have been collecting exponentially growing amounts of data, constantly asking more from our data storage, processing, and analysis technology. In the past decade, this caused software developers to cast aside SQL as a relic that couldn’t scale with these growing data volumes, leading to the rise of NoSQL: MapReduce and Bigtable, Cassandra, MongoDB, and more.Why SQL is beating NoSQL, and what this means for the future of data
Yet today SQL is resurging. All of the major cloud providers now offer popular managed relational database services: e.g., Amazon RDS, Google Cloud SQL, Azure Database for PostgreSQL (Azure launched just this year). In Amazon’s own words, its PostgreSQL- and MySQL-compatible database Aurora database product has been the “fastest growing service in the history of AWS”. SQL interfaces on top of Hadoop and Spark continue to thrive. And just last month, Kafka launched SQL support. Your humble authors themselves are developers of a new time-series database that fully embraces SQL.
In this post we examine why the pendulum today is swinging back to SQL, and what this means for the future of the data engineering and analysis community."
Tuesday, September 26, 2017
Why SQL is beating NoSQL, and what this means for the future of data (Timescale blog)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:06 AM
