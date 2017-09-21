"Responding to evidence that its tools had allowed ads to be directed at users who used racist comments or hate speech in their profiles, Facebook said Wednesday that it would change how ads can be targeted.Facebook, After ‘Fail’ Over Ads Targeting Racists, Makes Changes - The New York Times
That its ad-targeting tools could be used in such a way was “a fail” for the company, Sheryl Sandberg, Facebook’s chief operating officer, said in a post. She added that Facebook would add “more human review and oversight” to its automated systems to prevent further misuse.
Ms. Sandberg, who was directly addressing the social network’s recent advertising issues for the first time, also said the company would do more to ensure that offensive content — including that which attacks people for their race or religion — could not be used to target ads."
Thursday, September 21, 2017
Facebook, After ‘Fail’ Over Ads Targeting Racists, Makes Changes - The New York Times
A case study in managing malignant metadata
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:59 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)