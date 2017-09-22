"In 2016, people had billions of interactions and open discussions on Facebook that may never have happened offline. Candidates had direct channels to communicate with tens of millions of citizens. Campaigns spent tens of millions organizing and advertising online to get their messages out further. And we organized "get out the vote" efforts that helped as many as 2 million people register to vote who might not have voted otherwise. Many of these dynamics were new in this election, or at much larger scale than ever before in history, and at much larger scale than the interference we've found.Read Mark Zuckerberg's full speech on how Facebook is fighting back against Russia's election interference - Recode
But we are in a new world. It is a new challenge for internet communities to deal with nation states attempting to subvert elections. But if that's what we must do, we are committed to rising to the occasion. Our sophistication in handling these threats is growing and improving quickly. We will continue working with the government to understand the full extent of Russian interference, and we will do our part not only to ensure the integrity of free and fair elections around the world, but also to give everyone a voice and to be a force for good in democracy everywhere."
Friday, September 22, 2017
Quite a shift from Zuckerberg: the idea that fake news on Facebook influenced the election is ‘crazy’ (The Verge, 11/10/2016)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:26 AM
