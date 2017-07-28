"But the deal with Foxconn, the Taiwanese electronics supplier, comes with a heavy price tag for Wisconsin taxpayers: $3 billion in state tax credits that dwarf the typical incentive package companies receive from local governments.Wisconsin’s Lavish Lure for Foxconn: $3 Billion in Tax Subsidies - The New York Times
Even as Mr. Walker celebrated the news with Foxconn executives at a rally at the Milwaukee Art Museum on Thursday, experts on the political left and right alike said the rewards were not justified by the cost of the tax breaks.
Over all, the subsidies for the Foxconn plant, which would produce flat-panel display screens for televisions and other consumer electronics, equal $15,000 to $19,000 per job annually."
Friday, July 28, 2017
Wisconsin’s Lavish Lure for Foxconn: $3 Billion in Tax Subsidies - The New York Times
Generous of Wisconsin taxpayers to pay so much for a brief Trump charade
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:10 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)