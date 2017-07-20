"For me, however, the biggest problem with Bixby is that it's inconsistently implemented. It works best with a handful of Samsung apps, though users have the option to turn on a “Labs” setting that adds integration with outside apps such as Pandora or Twitter. In both cases, however, I found myself having to repeat my commands or rephrase them. Bixby, while capable of pulling off more complex tasks, is much more strict about the way you have to say things.First impressions of Samsung's Bixby voice assistant for U.S. Galaxy S8 users - The Washington Post
It also doesn't seem to be quite as quick as Siri or Google Assistant on mobile. The lag between a “Hi Bixby” command and its execution can drag on, certainly to the point where I feel as though it might be faster to do it myself. It's true that Bixby, like most smart assistants, might learn over time. Right now, the promise of something truly useful is there, but it's not showing up in normal use yet."
Also see Bixby feels more like a return of the old Samsung than a path to the future (The Verge), which concludes: "In the case of Bixby, it appears that some things are better never than late."
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:46 AM
