"Google and Facebook reported surging revenue growth in their second quarter earnings reports this week, due in part to their impressive hold on the digital advertising market.Quarterly earnings for Google, Facebook reflect growing dominance in digital ad market - The Washington Post
And some analysts say that advertisers are clamoring for an alternative to the two giant Internet platforms who dominate the industry.
Google is expected to command nearly 41 percent of the $83 billion Internet advertising market in the United States this year, according to estimates by the research firm eMarketer. Facebook will claim just under half of that, about 20 percent."
Friday, July 28, 2017
Digital duopoly
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:28 AM
