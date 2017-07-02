Friday, July 21, 2017

2 Leading Online Black Markets Are Shut Down by Authorities - The New York Times

Also see On Reddit, Intimate Glimpses of Addicts in Thrall to Opioids (NYT)

"AlphaBay and Hansa Market were successors to the first and most famous market operating on the so-called dark net, Silk Road, which the authorities took down in October 2013.

AlphaBay grew into a business with 200,000 users and 40,000 vendors — or 10 times the size of Silk Road — the Justice Department said Thursday.

The site recently come under scrutiny because many of its vendors sell synthetic opioids, like fentanyl, which play a central role in the nationwide overdose epidemic."
