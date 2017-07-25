Don't panic; no doubt the data is cleansed of personal details before it's sold... Also see Roomba vacuum maker iRobot betting big on the 'smart' home (Reuters)
"The Roomba is generally regarded as a cute little robot friend that no one but dogs would consider to be a potential menace. But for the last couple of years, the robovacs have been quietly mapping homes to maximize efficiency. Now, the device’s makers plan to sell that data to smart home device manufacturers, turning the friendly robot into a creeping, creepy little spy.
While it may seem like the information that a Roomba could gather is minimal, there’s a lot to be gleaned from the maps it’s constantly updating. It knows the floor plan of your home, the basic shape of everything on your floor, what areas require the most maintenance, and how often you require cleaning cycles, along with many other data points. And, according to Reuters, that data is the future of its business strategy:"Roomba's Next Big Step Is Selling Maps of Your Home to the Highest Bidder