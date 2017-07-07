"Dandelion CEO Kathy Hannun told Recode the company decided to strike out on its own because there wasn’t enough overlap between its technology and that of other parts of Alphabet to justify remaining a part of Google’s parent company.Google’s parent company is letting its geothermal energy startup, Dandelion, become an independent company - Recode
Dandelion’s purpose is to make it easier and more affordable to install geothermal energy systems for homes, and the company relies largely on drilling technology.
“But as you can imagine, drilling technology is not a core focus of Alphabet,” said Hannun, who started at Google seven years ago before joining X."
Friday, July 07, 2017
Article subtitle: "Wait, Alphabet was working on geothermal energy?"
