"DeepMind, the London-based artificial intelligence company, is hiring three prominent computer scientists from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, to establish its first research facility outside the U.K.DeepMind Goes to Alberta For First International Lab - Bloomberg
The new lab will be headed by Rich Sutton, a leading expert in reinforcement learning, a form of machine learning in which software learns by trial and error to maximize a reward. The company is also hiring Michael Bowling, a professor who has used reinforcement learning to train software capable of playing poker better than many of the world’s top professionals, and Patrick Pilarski, who has studied the creation of AI-enabled artificial limbs."
Thursday, July 06, 2017
DeepMind Goes to Alberta For First International Lab - Bloomberg
Also see Why Google’s newest AI team is setting up in Canada (Recode)
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:42 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)