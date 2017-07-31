For a broader EV market dynamics snapshot, see Tesla’s biggest competition for the Model 3 will not come from other electric vehicles (Quartz); also see Model 3’s Buzz Belies U.S. Market Barely Getting a Lift From EVs (Bloomberg) and Tesla’s Model 3 Arrives With a Surprise 310-Mile Range (Bloomberg)
"To be fair, Tesla, for all its revolutionary rhetoric, is hardly the first vehicle to enter this space. Prospective buyers are already comparing the Model 3 to the Chevy Bolt, Motor Trend’s 2017 Car of the Year and the 2017 North American Car of the Year. The Bolt’s 240-mile battery range is slightly longer than the base Model 3’s 220-mile range. The “long range” premium Model 3 can go 310 miles before it needs more juice.I spent three minutes inside Tesla’s Model 3 — and I’m still thinking about it a day later - The Washington Post
One major difference between the vehicles, however, is price. With incentives, the Bolt is available for less than $30,000. With incentives, the base Model 3 is comparably priced, but packages and options can nearly double the price tag. A Model 3 with every premium option would cost about $60,000, according to the latest details released by the company.
The competition, it seems, has begun."