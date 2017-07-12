"The new facility, which will be entirely driven by renewable energy, will be built and run in partnership with Guizhou on the Cloud Big Data, Apple said in a messaged statement. Apple aims to migrate Chinese users’ information, now stored elsewhere, to the new facility in coming months. The data center is part of a $1 billion investment by the iPhone maker in the province.Apple to Build First China Data Center to Comply With Law - Bloomberg
The data center was partly driven by new measures that bolster control over the collection and movement of Chinese users’ data, and can also grant the government unprecedented access to foreign companies’ technology. Forcing companies to store information within the country has already led some to tap cloud computing providers with more local server capacity."
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Apple to Build First China Data Center to Comply With Law - Bloomberg
Host different
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:22 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)