"A Nielsen Company audience report published in 2016 revealed that American adults devoted about 10 hours and 39 minutes each day to consuming media during the first quarter of 2016. This was an increase of exactly an hour recorded over the same period of 2015. Of those 10 hours, about 4½ hours a day are spent watching shows and movies.How will Our Screen Addiction Change? – Tech.pinions – Perspective, Insight, Analysis
During the same year, the Deloitte Global Mobile Consumer Survey showed that 40% of consumers check their phones within five minutes of waking up and another 30% checks them five minutes before going to sleep. On average we check our phones about 47 times a day, the number grows to 82 times if you are in the 18-24 age bracket. In aggregate, the US consumers check their phones more than 9 billion times per day.
Any way you look at it, we are totally addicted to screens of any form, size, and shape."
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Check the full post for projections on how ambient computing, VR, and AR may be game-changers
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 8:10 AM
