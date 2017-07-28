Friday, July 28, 2017

SpaceX Is Now One of the World’s Most Valuable Privately Held Companies - The New York Times

Not a bad week so far for Elon Musk; also see Tesla will livestream the first Model 3 deliveries tomorrow [7/28] (Engadget)
"SpaceX’s latest funding nearly doubles the valuation of the company, which was pegged at around $11 billion when it raised $1 billion from Fidelity and Google in 2015. Previous investors in SpaceX include venture capital firms Founders Fund and DFJ.

SpaceX is best known for Mr. Musk’s goal of colonizing Mars, but it is also a key player in the business of sending commercial satellites into space."
