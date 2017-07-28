Not a bad week so far for Elon Musk; also see Tesla will livestream the first Model 3 deliveries tomorrow [7/28] (Engadget)
"SpaceX’s latest funding nearly doubles the valuation of the company, which was pegged at around $11 billion when it raised $1 billion from Fidelity and Google in 2015. Previous investors in SpaceX include venture capital firms Founders Fund and DFJ.SpaceX Is Now One of the World’s Most Valuable Privately Held Companies - The New York Times
SpaceX is best known for Mr. Musk’s goal of colonizing Mars, but it is also a key player in the business of sending commercial satellites into space."