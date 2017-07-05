"Volvo is best known for building cars that are safe and beloved by flower children, but it now has a new distinction. Every car it unveils by 2019 will have an electric motor, either as an all-electric EV, plug-in hybrid or hybrid, making it the first major automaker to stop selling cars with only gas or diesel engines. "This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car," said Volvo Cars CEO Håkan Samuelsson in a statement.All Volvo cars will be electric or hybrid within two years
Just last week, Volvo rededicated its Polestar performance division to electric cars, but the news that all of its vehicles will be electrified in some way comes out of the blue. Volvo has been behind the curve in that area -- so far, the it built a handful of hybrid cars, and not a single full-on EV. In 2015, it announced that its first series 40 electric cars would arrive in 2019."
Wednesday, July 05, 2017
All Volvo cars will be electric or hybrid within two years (Engadget)
On a related note (Volvo was sold by Ford to a Chinese company, Geely, in 2010), see China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries (Bloomberg)
