How Microsoft Has Become the Surprise Innovator in PCs - The New York Times

"Microsoft's machines aren't perfect. I found Surface Studio, which starts at $3,000, to be underpowered for its price. Surface Pro is a wonderful laptop, but as a tablet, it isn't as good as the iPad. And it, too, is pricey — though it starts at $800, you're looking at $1,200 to $1,500 to get a model with decent speeds and the pen and keyboard accessories (crazily, they're sold separately).
For these reasons and others, it’s unlikely that Microsoft’s PC hardware business will beat Apple’s anytime soon. But anyone who cares about the future of the PC should be thrilled that Apple now faces a serious and creative competitor."
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 5:59 AM
