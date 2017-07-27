"Twitter did beat Wall Street’s revenue expectations, bringing in profits of 12 cents a share on revenue of $574 million. Wall Street was looking for just $537 million in revenue.Twitter added zero new users last quarter - Recode
Twitter’s daily active users also grew by 12 percent over the same time last year, a metric Twitter will likely tout as the company says it represents engagement. But Twitter doesn’t share how many daily active users it actually has, which makes its year-over-year growth tough to appreciate.
The user growth piece was they key. Twitter’s declining revenue has been blamed on the fact that the company had paltry user growth for almost two whole years — revenue was simply catching up."
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Twitter added zero new users last quarter - Recode
Imagine what Twitter's numbers might look like without the draw of the @realDonaldTrump real-time train wreck...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:34 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)