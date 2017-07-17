"AI wasn’t the only topic of conversation. A large portion of the talk was about electric vehicles, which Musk’s company, Tesla, is hoping to perfect.Elon Musk just told a group of America’s governors that we need to regulate AI before it’s too late - Recode
Musk said that the biggest risk to autonomous cars is a “fleet-wide hack” of the software controlling them, and added that in 20 years, owning a car that doesn’t drive itself will be the equivalent of someone today owning a horse.
“There will be people that will have non-autonomous cars, like people have horses,” he said. “It just would be unusual to use that as a mode of transport.”"
Monday, July 17, 2017
Yes, but when will the horses be Neuralink-enhanced?...
