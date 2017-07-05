"Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman want to hack the Democratic Party.Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman are launching a new group to rethink the Democratic Party - Recode
Not literally. Not the likes of what befell the team behind Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, resulting in scores of private emails being published online — and countless news stories that helped seal her defeat. No, Pincus, the co-founder of Zynga, and Hoffman, the brains behind LinkedIn, want to force Democrats to rewire their philosophical core, from their agenda to the way they choose candidates in elections — the stuff of politics, they said, that had been out of reach for most voters long before Donald Trump became president.
That’s the guiding principle behind Win the Future, a new project by the tech duo that’s launching in time for July 4. The effort — called, yes, WTF for short — aims to be “a new movement and force within the Democratic Party, which can act like its own virtual party,” said Pincus, its lead architect, during an interview."
Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Mark Pincus and Reid Hoffman are launching a new group to rethink the Democratic Party - Recode
See What is #WTF for more details
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:39 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)