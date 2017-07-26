"Adobe Systems Inc.’s Flash service -- which had long faced criticism for its cumbersome user experience and vulnerability to hacking -- is finally set to fade into history.Adobe Plans to Stop Distributing Flash Service at End of 2020 - Bloomberg
At the end of 2020, the company will stop updating and distributing the online tool, a separate plug-in that improves graphically intensive activities for web surfers like video and playing games, Adobe said in a blog post Tuesday. Adobe, which made the change in collaboration with Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Facebook Inc. and other tech companies, is encouraging developers that use the Flash program to seek other options."
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
See Flash & the Future of Interactive Content (Adobe blog) for more details
