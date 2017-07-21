"Revenue from one of the most closely watched pieces of that business, Microsoft’s Azure cloud service, jumped 97 percent. After being tardy to cloud computing, Azure is the second biggest cloud business after Amazon Web Services, the offering from Microsoft’s crosstown rival. In a call with analysts, Microsoft’s chief financial officer, Amy Hood, said the company closed the highest number of multimillion-dollar Azure deals to date during the quarter. Ms. Hood also said that for the first time, the revenue Microsoft received from the commercial version of Office 365 — a cloud version of its productivity applications that customers subscribe to — surpassed the revenue the company received from traditional sales of the software."Microsoft Reaps Rewards of Its Cloud-Computing Business - The New York Times
Friday, July 21, 2017
Microsoft Reaps Rewards of Its Cloud-Computing Business - The New York Times
Quite a contrast to IBM's latest results
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:23 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)