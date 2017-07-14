"But Rand has little to say about making the transition from this kind of heroic entrepreneurial vision to a mature corporation with many stakeholders, a problem many company founders have confronted and struggled with, whether or not they’ve read or been influenced by her. “She never really had to manage anything,” Mr. Cahoone said. “She was surrounded by people who saw her as a cult figure. She didn’t have employees, she had worshipers.”As a Guru, Ayn Rand May Have Limits. Ask Travis Kalanick. - The New York Times
For his part, Mr. Kalanick is said to have turned this summer from Rand to what is considered one of the greatest dramatic works in the English language, Shakespeare’s “Henry V” — a play in which the young, reckless and wayward Prince Hal matures into one of England’s most revered and beloved monarchs."
