Tesla’s Model 3, its mass-market car, expected to roll off factory floor Friday - The Washington Post

"Pulling off a successful launch of the Model 3, and sustaining high-volume production is crucial to Tesla's broader goal of widespread adoption of electric cars, Caldwell said. "In order to promote electric vehicles, it has to go to the mainstream, and right now they are only selling expensive cars to a very limited, wealthy audience."
In another sign of Tesla’s ambition, the company plans to unveil a working prototype of its semi-truck model at an event in September. Musk also hinted that the event would showcase a surprise announcement. Teasing the audience at the June shareholder meeting, Musk said: “I’d really recommend showing up for the semi-truck unveiling. Maybe there’s a little more than we are saying here.”"
Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Tesla transition time
