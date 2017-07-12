"According to a WSJ report, Time Inc execs have been tossing around the idea of ditching the Time Inc name in a refresh effort to mark what the company says is it’s successful transforming from a legacy print media company to multi-platform media company. But some would argue that the transformation has not happened yet and changing the name isn’t going to change that reality and in fact changing the name will potentially bring a lot of unwanted attention to that. One name said to have been tossed out there was “Life”, the retired Time Inc magazine brand that was relaunched as a virtual reality product."Time Inc Is Thinking About Changing its Name, How Unfortunate – Mediawire
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Maybe they should call it "Anachronism"
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:46 AM
