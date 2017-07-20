"GLAS will run on Microsoft’s Windows 10 IoT Core operating system, and will have Cortana voice services built into the thermostat. It’s one of the first thermostats to include Cortana integration, after Microsoft revealed its plans to bring its digital assistant to fridges, toasters, and thermostats. Microsoft notes that GLAS has sensors that detect when you’re in the room or not, and the thermostat will constantly monitor indoor and outdoor air quality. All of these sensors are designed to save energy by changing settings on the fly, much like a Nest thermostat or the Ecobee4. Johnson Controls’ GLAS thermostat differs from the Nest by including Cortana voice controls, but competitors like the Ecobee4 do include Alexa built straight in."Microsoft unveils a beautiful Cortana-powered thermostat - The Verge
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Microsoft unveils a beautiful Cortana-powered thermostat - The Verge
One step closer to Windows 10 for toasters and fridges...
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:58 AM
