"It didn't take off for many reasons, including: its complexity, the fact that people were pretty set in their social media ways and Google's somewhat ham-handed attempts to require people to use it to comment on YouTube. Google eventually detangled many of its services, including YouTube and Google Accounts, from Google+, and it faded from the minds of most people who don't work at Google.The most-loved social network among Americans isn’t the one you think - The Washington Post
But Google+ did find footing with groups looking to make community pages, and now has an estimated 111 million users, according to Forbes — about one-third of Twitter, or 1/6 of Facebook. It's continued to work on the product for those customers. And that, at least in terms of customer satisfaction, seems to have paid off."
Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Google+: not dead yet
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:11 AM
