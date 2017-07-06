"You may be thinking if it can look at positive behaviors and productive employees, it could also be used conversely to identify employees who are being less productive, but Rayani says throughout the private beta, not one company was using it to call out employees.Microsoft Workplace Analytics helps managers understand worker productivity | TechCrunch
Instead he said it was about looking at output versus behaviors and finding ways to improve the outcomes. For example, managers could look at the activities of top performers and learn how those people spent their day, then use that data to teach other employees to use those techniques to improve productivity."
Thursday, July 06, 2017
For more details, see Transform your organization with Microsoft Workplace Analytics (Office blog); on a different workforce planning note, see Microsoft employees are bracing for layoffs to be announced Thursday (Business Insider)
