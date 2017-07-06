Daimler announces new $740 million battery factory in China for Mercedes-Benz’s EVs | Electrek

Thursday, July 06, 2017

"Just a few weeks after unveiling its own new battery Gigafactory for electric vehicles in Germany, Daimler is now announcing a new $740 million battery factory project in China.

The new factory will support the production of batteries for electric vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand.


It’s the first major project as part of Daimler’s new investments in electric vehicles through its joint-venture with BAIC in China."
