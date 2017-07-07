"China has emerged as a leader in both the supply of—and demand for—electric vehicles.China’s electric-vehicle market plugs in | McKinsey & Company
Approximately 375,000 electric vehicles (EVs) were manufactured by Chinese OEMs in 2016—an impressive 43 percent of EV production worldwide. That’s no fluke; Chinese OEMs achieved a 40 percent global share in 2015. OEMs from around the world (Chinese manufacturers among them) also produced approximately 332,000 EVs within China in 2016, and the country now has the largest number of EVs on the road—overtaking, for the first time, the number of EVs in the United States."
Friday, July 07, 2017
China’s electric-vehicle market plugs in | McKinsey & Company
Just getting started
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 7:59 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)