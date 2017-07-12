"The market has reacted to the downgrade, sending Snap stock down more than 7 percent Tuesday. The stock is currently below $16, which is an all-time low. Snap stock closed at $16.99 on Monday, its first time closing below its $17 IPO price.Snap stock is at an all-time low after its lead underwriter said it’s not innovating fast enough - Recode
Morgan Stanley’s note officially vocalized what many have feared about Snap since it went public, that competition from Instagram is a real concern, and the constant innovation needed to catch up to Facebook on the advertising side is tougher than expected."
Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Snap stock is at an all-time low after its lead underwriter said it’s not innovating fast enough - Recode
Does that count as an investor apology from the IPO's lead underwriter?
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:31 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)