Facebook’s Profit and Revenue Surge, Despite Company Predictions of a Slowdown - The New York Times

"Facebook reported $9.3 billion in revenue for the second quarter, up 45 percent from the same period last year. Profit rose to $3.9 billion, up 71 percent from last year, or $1.32 a share, exceeding Wall Street's expectations of $1.12 a share on $9.2 billion in sales.
Facebook also said it continued to attract new users and businesses, even though it already served a large portion of the world’s population. More than 2 billion people visit Facebook on a monthly basis, 17 percent more than a year earlier. About two-thirds of those visitors use the site every day."
Thursday, July 27, 2017
See Facebook Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results (Facebook Investor Relations) for more details
