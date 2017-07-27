"Waze for Android Auto will have basically all the same capabilities on the car dashboard screen as it does on mobile. Drivers will be able to ask the app to help navigate to a selected destination, and Waze will return routes optimized with crowdsourced information on traffic congestion, closures and accidents.Navigation app Waze is integrating with Android Auto - Recode
Waze has a bit of a cult following among its users, so connecting it to dashboard screens running Android Auto could make the operating system more attractive to drivers who already use Waze, which could also benefit Android phone sales.
Waze is not yet integrating with Apple CarPlay, though the mobile app works on iPhones."
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Likely next stop: CarPlay; Waze is more about data than Android differentiation
Posted by Peter O'Kelly at 6:35 AM
